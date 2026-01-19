Trucker facing murder charges in Florida death investigation

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — What began as a suspicious person investigation has turned into a murder case involving a trucker in Florida.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on its social media page on the incident that began on Jan. 15., and has culminated in an arrest.

On Jan. 15, at approximately 11:30 p.m., St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person in the area of South Rock Road, behind the Pilot Truck Stop in Ft. Pierce. Deputies with the Patrol Operations Bureau (POB) located a male near a semi-truck that appeared to have left the roadway and entered a ditch while attempting to abruptly turn around.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies say they observed blood inside the cab of the semi truck near the passenger-side door, as well as blood on the exterior passenger-side area of the vehicle.

An extensive area search was conducted as the investigation continued.

A suspect was identified as Olson Jean, 41, of Pompano Beach, Florida, the owner and operator of the semi-truck. During the initial investigation, Jean was arrested and charged with Resisting Officer Without Violence and was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Two days later, on Saturday, Detective Corporals with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Olson Jean on additional charges stemming from this investigation.

Police say Jean has been charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm and Tampering with Evidence in connection with the homicide of Wendy Moncion, 32, of Coconut Creek, Florida.

“This was a violent and senseless crime, and I want to commend the outstanding work of our Patrol Operations Bureau and Criminal Investigations Division for their relentless efforts in bringing this case forward,” said Sheriff Richard Del Toro, Jr. “Their dedication and professionalism ensured that the individual responsible is being held accountable. Let this serve as a clear message, violent crime will not be tolerated in St. Lucie County, and we will pursue justice for victims and their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Moncion during this difficult time.”

Jean remains incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond for the First-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Tampering with Evidence charges, and a $500 bond for Resisting Officer without Violence.

“This remains an active investigation,” the release stated.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the SLCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (772) 462-7300 or email [email protected].

Detectives continue to follow up on all leads, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

A press conference with Sheriff Richard Del Toro will be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, located at 4700 West Midway Road, Fort Pierce,