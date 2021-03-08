South Carolina House passes bill to ticket slow left lane drivers

South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow law enforcement to ticket cars and other vehicles that impede the left lane of a roadway.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has passed a bill that would let police write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.

On March 4, the House voted 108-0 to pass the bill, which would make it illegal for a driver to stay in the left lane if they know or should know they are going to be overtaken by a faster vehicle and can safely change lanes.

Violators could face a $200 fine or 30 days in jail. The House removed a two-point penalty on the violator’s driver’s license before voting Thursday.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the state’s General Assembly, but have not passed. House Speaker Jay Lucas called it the “oft debated, seldom passed” bill as he called for the vote.

Supporters have been passionate about it.

“I have been working on not using profanity as much,” said Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat who drives from Kingstree to Columbia about every day during session. “Did you know the people who are violating the laws as stated in your bill are keeping me from fulfilling my promise to myself?”

