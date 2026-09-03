Surface transportation among projects funded by new CR signed by Trump

A shutdown of the U.S. government has been avoided — at least for now.

On Sept. 3, 2026, President Donald Trump signed H.R. 6500, the “Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027,” which includes a short-term continuing resolution that provides fiscal year 2027 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 11, 2026, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government, and extends authorities for a broad range of programs including surface transportation and veteran programs.

“Today’s vote is the culmination of House Republicans moving proactively, decisively, and strategically earlier this summer,” said Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla). “The action we took paved the way for the Senate to promptly engage in the process, and I am proud to say we are now sending this funding extension to President Trump without waiting for the clock to run out. Responsible governance means putting the well-being and stability of the nation first, and this legislation does just that. It protects our national security, preserves critical services, and denies partisan shutdown agitators the leverage they have repeatedly sought.”

Specifically, the bill provides continuing FY2027 appropriations to federal agencies through the earlier of December 11, 2026, or the enactment of the applicable appropriations act. It is known as a continuing resolution (CR) and prevents a government shutdown that would otherwise occur if the FY2027 appropriations bills have not been enacted when FY2027 begins on October 1, 2026.

The CR funds most programs and activities at the FY2026 levels with several exceptions that provide funding flexibility or additional appropriations for various programs. For example, the CR includes exceptions for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); Small Business Administration loans; the Disaster Relief Fund; the Indian Health Service; the Department of Justice; and wildfire suppression activities.

In addition, the bill extends several expiring authorizations, including authorities and programs related to agriculture, flood insurance, cybersecurity, surface transportation, veterans benefits, housing, defense production, and trade preferences for Haiti and certain countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

“This continuing resolution creates a new opportunity for Congress to dig deeper and deliver a surface transportation bill that meets the needs of communities across the American landscape. Hundreds of regions are investing in connected active transportation networks that serve every single state because they know that safe routes to walk and bike are fundamental to quality communities. The economy benefits, congestion is reduced, and people’s quality of life is better. Active transportation infrastructure is essential; now we need a law that delivers on the demand and opportunity,” said Kevin Mills, Rails to Trails Conservancy’s (RTC) vice president of policy.

Rails to Trails Conservancy touts itself as the nation’s largest active transportation advocacy organization.

The bill also includes provisions that temporarily prohibit the implementation of a regulation that revises guidance for federal financial assistance,

delay the implementation of certain changes to the statutory definition of hemp, extend the freeze on cost-of-living adjustments for Members of Congress and limits on pay increases for the Vice President and certain senior political appointees, and provide death gratuities to beneficiaries of two Members of Congress who died while in office.

“The bill is simple by design – no poison pills, no divisive wish lists, and no political gimmicks,” Cole said. “Just a clean, straightforward measure that keeps the government working, provides more time to address full-year bills, and trades the familiar cycle of Senate Democrat brinkmanship for something far more useful certainty.”