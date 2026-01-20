Teen injured in Missouri crash with semi truck

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. — One teen is injured after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 18-year old was moderately injured when a 2020 Ford Mustang crossed the center line of Butler County Road 525 three miles north of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The unidentified injured teen was listed as an occupant of the Ford Mustang

According to the report, the Mustang was traveling southbound, and struck a 2005 Freightliner semi truck driven by a 66-year-old man.

The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.