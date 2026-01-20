Teen injured in Missouri crash with semi truck

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. — One teen is injured after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Missouri.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 18-year old was moderately injured when a 2020 Ford Mustang crossed the center line of Butler County Road 525 three miles north of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The unidentified injured teen was listed as an occupant of the Ford Mustang
According to the report, the Mustang was traveling southbound, and struck a 2005 Freightliner semi truck driven by a 66-year-old man.
The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.