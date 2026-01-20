What are the best (and worst) states to drive in the U.S.?

What state is best for driving in the United States?

Wallethub says it is Vermont while Hawaii is the worst.

Wallethub, a personal finance wellness company, compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

To help drivers identify the states that provide the best commuting conditions, WalletHub compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: 1) Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, 2) Traffic & Infrastructure, 3) Safety and 4) Access to Vehicles & Maintenance.

“We evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights,” the release stated. “Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best for drivers.”

The company also determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the scores to rank-order the states.

The data, according to a release issuing its research findings, says Vermont is the best state to drive in, in part due to the success it has had in decreasing deaths on the road. Between 2022 and 2023, the state’s traffic fatality rate decreased by nearly 10%, the 12th-highest percentage in the country. Vermont also has the fewest motor vehicle thefts per capita, according to the data, confirmed by analyst Chip Lupo.

In addition, Vermont reportedly has the lowest prevalence of incidents due to phone use and the fifth-lowest prevalence of harsh braking. Combined with well-maintained roadways, this helps reduce the danger of accidents. But if you do get into a crash in Vermont, you’ll be happy to know that only 11.8% of drivers are uninsured.

Iowa is the second-best state to drive in, boasting the eighth-best road quality and the sixth-lowest traffic congestion in the country. It also takes road safety very seriously, with the fifth-strictest driving laws. Iowa also has very low crime rates, with the 10th-fewest larcenies and the 11th-fewest motor vehicle thefts per capita.

Kansas is the third-best state for drivers, due in large part to the quality and safety of its roads. Kansas has the second-best road quality in the U.S.

Hawaii, Washington, and Montana were the worst three states according to WalletHub’s data findings.