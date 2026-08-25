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Teen killed head-on crash with semi-truck in Louisiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Teen killed head-on crash with semi-truck in Louisiana
A Louisiana teen has died after a head-on crash with a semi truck.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – A teen has died in a head-on crash with a big rig in the overnight hours Tuesday morning

According to a release issued by the Louisiana State Police (LSP),
shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 34, just east of Sam Head Road. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Rylan Givens of West Monroe.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Givens, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 34. At the same time, a 2024 Kenworth Tractor, pulling a loaded chip trailer, was traveling east on Highway 34. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford veered left, crossed the centerline, and struck the Kenworth head-on in the eastbound lane.

Givens, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth, who was properly restrained, received minor injuries. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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