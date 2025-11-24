Tennessee DOT to halt lane closures during holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s Department of Transportation announced on Monday that lane closures due to road projects will be suspended for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday,” TDOT said in a press release.

TDOT stated it will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be suspended beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 26, and will remain in effect through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025.

AAA predicts record-setting travel numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday. In Tennessee, 1.8 million people are expected to take a road trip.

“Thanksgiving remains the most traveled holiday of the year,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s HELP Truck drivers will be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates. Watch out for them – move over, slow down. It’s the law.”

TDOT added that while all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety.

“Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones,” the release stated. “Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.”