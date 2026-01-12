Tennessee working on CDL compliance

In a press release issued last week, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security stated it is updating older Commercial Driver License records to comply with current federal and state requirements.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that approximately 8,800 of Tennessee’s 150,000 CDL holders will receive a notice by mail requesting citizenship or lawful presence documentation that were not required when their licenses were originally issued.

“Federal rules require all CDL records to include proof of citizenship or lawful presence. Many long-standing CDL holders obtained their licenses before these requirements were in place,” the release stated. “As a result of the President’s executive order, the Department identified older files that need to be updated under the current federal and state standards. It is important to note that not every Tennessee CDL holder will receive a letter to update.”

Affected drivers will receive a letter by mail that explains which documents are acceptable and how to submit them. Only one valid document is needed to complete the record update. If you do not receive a letter, then no action is needed. By law, the updates must be completed in person at a state driver services center.

“This action is designed to ensure that all CDL records meet today’s state and federal requirements and are in line with the Presidential directive. Drivers whose files predate modern documentation rules will receive instructions on how to complete their records,” said Russell Shoup, Assistant Commissioner of the Driver Services Division. “We appreciate the cooperation of Tennessee’s commercial driving community.”

As previously stated, not every CDL holder will receive a letter. Drivers who do receive a notice may visit any Driver Services Center with one acceptable document listed in the letter. Examples include a U.S. passport, certified birth certificate, certificate of naturalization, or other approved documents.

The Department has created a dedicated information page at: www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/commercial-driver-license/account-review.html. This page includes a list of acceptable documents and details on how to update a CDL record.

Employers or drivers with questions may contact the Driver Services Call Center at : [email protected].