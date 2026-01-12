Semi driver charged in Kansas with DUI after testing 7 times legal limit

A semi driver is facing charges after reports of eratic driving in Kansas.

The Lyon County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department reported that on Sunday night deputies were dispatched to Interstate 35 for a report of a reckless semi.

Deputies reportedly located the semi and subsequently conducted a traffic stop based on the driving behavior.

During the course of the stop, deputies say they developed probable cause to believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him, transporting him to the Lyon County Detention Center.

While at the detention center, the driver reportedly blew more than three times the legal limit for regular motor vehicles (.08) and 7 times the legal limit for commercial vehicle drivers (.04).

“The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to drive sober, or you will get pulled over. Driving buzzed, high, or otherwise intoxicated is not only dangerous for you but also for other motorists,” LCSO stated in a Facebook post. .