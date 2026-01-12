Indiana police concentrate efforts during enforcement efforts

Pendleton, Ind. – Friday was a day for the Indiana State Police (ISP) to focus efforts on traffic safety across east-central Indiana.

According to the ISP’s press release, the enforcement effort took place in Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, and Fayette Counties, “with concentrated patrols along Interstate 69 and Interstate 70, two major travel corridors frequently used for both local and interstate traffic.”

During the course of the patrol, Indiana State Police troopers and K-9 units focused on identifying impaired drivers, aggressive and unsafe driving behaviors, criminal activity, and commercial motor vehicle compliance, while also assisting stranded motorists.

Results of the directed enforcement patrol include:

57 traffic citations issued

146 traffic warnings

15 criminal arrests

1 Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrest

4 K-9 open-air sniffs, resulting in 1 methamphetamine-related arrest

25 motorists assisted

6 commercial motor vehicle inspections​​, with one vehicle being placed out of service.

The Indiana State Police remain committed to proactive enforcement. Directed patrols such as this allow troopers to focus resources where they can have the greatest impact on public safety.

“Motorists are reminded to obey traffic laws, drive sober, and remain attentive while traveling through work zones and high-traffic corridors,” the release stated. “Additional directed patrols will continue throughout the Pendleton District in the coming month.”