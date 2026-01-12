TheTrucker.com
Two hospitalized in wrong-way crash in Florida

By Bruce Guthrie -
Florida police are investigating a wrong-way crash.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way crash sent a driver and his passenger to the hospital in Brevard County, Fla.

According to a news report from WESH, FHP responded to the crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Titusville just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened when the Corolla, which was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, crashed head-on into the semi-truck.

The Corolla then continued into the northbound lanes before striking a guardrail and coming to a rest on the side of the roadway. The semi-truck veered off the roadway onto the grassy shoulder after the initial impact.

Troopers said the 32-year-old driver of the Corolla was located in the bushes near car.

The driver and his 23-year-old passenger were both taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed, and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers said charges are pending against the driver of the Corolla.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

