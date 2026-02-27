Trucker airlifted to hospital after Missouri crash.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. — A Sikeston, Mo. Man was seriously injured when his semi truck rolled over.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 57-year-old man was driving an International semi truck east when it drifted off the roadway to the left and flipped.

The crash occurred late Thursday morning on County Road 524 about a mile east of Bloomfield.

The driver was transported to St. Louis University Hospital by Air Evac.

An update on the driver’s condition was unavailable.