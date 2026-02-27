TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker airlifted to hospital after Missouri crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker airlifted to hospital after Missouri crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker airlifted to hospital after Missouri crash
Trucker airlifted to hospital after Missouri crash.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. — A Sikeston, Mo. Man was seriously injured when his semi truck rolled over.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 57-year-old man was driving an International semi truck east when it drifted off the roadway to the left and flipped.

The crash occurred late Thursday morning on County Road 524 about a mile east of Bloomfield.

The driver was transported to St. Louis University Hospital by Air Evac.

An update on the driver’s condition was unavailable.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE