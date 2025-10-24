Trucker charged with DUI, passenger injured, cat unhurt

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. — A truck driver is facing DUI charges after he crashed his big rig early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:03 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol says it was alerted to a semi truck that had just crashed into the Medicine Bow River at milepost 259 on I-80, just outside Elk Mountain.

The ensuing investigation found the semi-truck, which was hauling potatoes, had been eastbound when it crossed the median and crashed into the river. A female passenger in the truck was taken by helicopter to a medical facility in Colorado. The driver of the truck, identified as Matthew Berggren, 40, of Idaho, was arrested for DUI. Berggren is out on bond after an initial hearing.

The semi truck and trailer were both pulled from the river. The EPA has also cleared the scene at the river after the truck was removed.

Additionally, troopers learned that a cat had been in the truck. Employees with High Altitude Towing found the cat, which was not injured in the crash. The cat has been placed at the Rawlins animal shelter.