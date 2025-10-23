Painting a legacy: Logistics Plus unveils Joe Moore mural

ERIE, Penn. — Logistics Plus Inc. (LP) helps unveil a mural masterpiece honoring Pennsylvania football legend Joe Moore and the award named for him.

LP, along with local Erie muralist Jason Mumford and the Joe Moore Award (JMA) foundation, hosted a ceremony to officially unveil a new 25×40 foot, large-scale mural celebrating the prestigious Joe Moore Award, college football’s top honor for offensive linemen.

“It’s an honor to create something that connects Erie to a national story,” Mumford said. “I hope everyone who drives by this mural feels a sense of pride in Erie and what we can achieve together.”

Watch a fascinating 90-second time lapse video of the mural’s creation below.

The mural, painted on the side of the LP Erie Times-News building on 12th Street, showcases Erie’s connection to the national award, the legendary coach behind it, and adds to the city’s growing collection of public art. As announced earlier this year, Logistics Plus is the Exclusive Logistics Provider of the Joe Moore Award.

“We love finding ways to give back to our hometown while celebrating the things that make Logistics Plus unique,” said Jim Berlin, founder, CEO, LP. “This mural captures the spirit of teamwork that defines the Joe Moore Award and our company. It’s a reminder that big things happen when people work together.”

To learn more about Logistics Plus and the Joe Moore Award click here.