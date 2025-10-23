PHOENIX ELD removed from FMCSA Registered Devices List

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is pulling a PHOENIX ELD from the agency’s list of registered ELDs (electronic logging devices).

The impacted device is:

ELD Provider: Phoenix ELD

ELD Name: PHOENIX ELD

Model Number: PHOELD

ELD Identifier: PRS972

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant ELD. FMCSA will send an industry-wide email to inform motor carriers that anyone using these revoked ELDs must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked ELD and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELD with a compliant ELD from the Registered Devices list before Dec. 22.

Prior to Dec. 22, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using this revoked ELD for 395.8(a)(1) – “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) – “Failing to use a registered ELD.” Instead, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software, or use the ELD display as a back-up method to review the hours of service data.

Beginning Dec. 22, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked devices listed above will be considered as operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after Dec. 22 should cite 395.8(a)(1), and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.

If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies for its device, FMCSA will place the ELD back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry of the update.

Earlier this month, FMSCA pulled 5 other devices from the registered list.