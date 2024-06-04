Trucker commits suicide after road rage homicide, Pennsylvania police say

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania authorities say a trucker took his own life after he shot a man during a road rage incident on Friday, May 31, along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The victim, who was driving a flatbed work truck, later died at a hospital, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

The incident began at around 1 p.m. in Brecknock Township, Pennsylvania.

Police said the 40-year-old male flatbed driver was shot in the head by the driver of a white semi while both vehicles were eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Police didn’t say what may have prompted the 59-year-old trucker from North Dinwiddle, Virginia, to shoot the flatbed driver, who was from Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Physical evidence collected by police at the scene of the road rage incident identified a white tractor-trailer as their vehicle of interest in the shooting.

On Saturday, June 1, the tractor-trailer was located at a shopping complex on Crossings Boulevard in Caernavon Township, Pennsylvania, with a deceased male inside.

Police said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Physical evidence collected from inside the big rig linked the man to the turnpike homicide, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Policeat (717) 299-7650.