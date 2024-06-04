TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker commits suicide after road rage homicide, Pennsylvania police say

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker commits suicide after road rage homicide, Pennsylvania police say
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker commits suicide after road rage homicide, Pennsylvania police say
Pennsylvania State Police investigators work the scene after the driver of this flatbed work truck was shot and later died as a result of a road rage incident. Police said an 18-wheeler driver, who later committed suicide, was responsible for the shooting. (Courtesy: 6ABC Philadelphia)

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania authorities say a trucker took his own life after he shot a man during a road rage incident on Friday, May 31, along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The victim, who was driving a flatbed work truck, later died at a hospital, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

The incident began at around 1 p.m. in Brecknock Township, Pennsylvania.

Police said the 40-year-old male flatbed driver was shot in the head by the driver of a white semi while both vehicles were eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Police didn’t say what may have prompted the 59-year-old trucker from North Dinwiddle, Virginia, to shoot the flatbed driver, who was from Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Physical evidence collected by police at the scene of the road rage incident identified a white tractor-trailer as their vehicle of interest in the shooting.

On Saturday, June 1, the tractor-trailer was located at a shopping complex on Crossings Boulevard in Caernavon Township, Pennsylvania, with a deceased male inside.

Police said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Physical evidence collected from inside the big rig linked the man to the turnpike homicide, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Policeat (717) 299-7650.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE