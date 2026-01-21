Trucker dead in Indiana crash involving 3 big rigs

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – One driver is dead after a crash involving three semi trucks in Indiana.

According to a release by the Indiana State Police (ISP), the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m. Indiana State Police says it responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash involving commercial motor vehicles on Interstate 65 southbound near the 176 mile marker.

ISP said its preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Freightliner semi truck and trailer was traveling southbound on Interstate 65. At the same time, a 2022 Peterbilt semi truck and trailer and a 2025 Freightliner semi truck and trailer were slowed/stopped in traffic due to a separate crash. For reasons that remain under investigation, the 2023 Freightliner failed to slow for the backed up traffic and struck the two semi trucks.The previous crash was a single-vehicle fatality that occurred a half hour earlier.

ISP stated that the driver of the 2023 Freightliner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. The driver’s name will be released at a later date after positive identification has been completed and proper notification to the next of kin has been made.

The drivers of the 2022 Peterbilt and the 2025 Freightliner were not injured as a result of the crash.