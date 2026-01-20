Lily Transportation promotes Christine Fisher

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dedicated Contract Carrier Lily Transportation is promoting Christine Fisher to the position of vice president sales.

“Christine’s ability to build strong relationships has earned the trust of several key customers throughout various industries, while her success has also added several new accounts within the automotive, grocery, retail, building materials and construction, to name a few,” said Jon Baldi, senior vice president of customer solutions. “She has created valuable partnerships that continue to expand our business. This promotion is a well-deserved recognition of her achievements and commitment to Lily’s continued growth.”

Christine Fisher

Fisher will be responsible for growing the company’s business in the automotive, grocery, retail, manufacturing and food distribution industries,” Lily said.

She joined the company in 2016 as marketing director and transitioned to the sales team in 2019 as national accounts & business development manager.

Prior to joining Lily, Fisher was an independent marketing and business development consultant, an account executive for Comcast Spotlight Advertising Services, and an account manager with Greater Media Inc. the parent company of 21 AM and FM radio stations.

She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Communications and Interactive Media Technology from Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. and a Master of Science, Marketing and Management Degree from Lasell University in Newton, Mass.

Fisher resides in Sharon, Mass with her husband Derek and dog Biggie.