Two dead, 14 vehicles, 6 big rigs in 2 simultaneous crashes in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, SC — Two people were killed in multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 95 in Colleton County, South Carolina on Tuesday. One of the two crashes involved a half dozen 18-wheelers. Authorities blamed severe weather for the crash and the inability for rescue choppers to respond.

The incident occurred at around 4:35 p.m. near mile marker 40 going southbound on the bridge over the Combahee River just north of Yemassee.

Colleton County Fire Rescue officials say there were two separate accidents at a rural location on I-95 during a heavy thunderstorm where drivers reported near zero visibility. The second accident involved six big rigs and a combined six cars and pickup trucks.

Authorities say preliminary reports indicate a total of 14 vehicles were involved in the two crashes.

First responders treated 26 people at the scene, four were trapped, two of the trapped died at the scene.

Poor weather conditions kept medical helicopters out of the air.

“Two SC Hwy Patrol Troopers drove up on the accident shortly after it happened,” according to a media release from the Colleton County Fire Rescue’s website. “They relayed valuable information to responding units. Southbound I-95 was blocked causing traffic to quickly back up several miles, hampering responders from reaching the site. It was determined early that the best route to reach the accident was for units to respond to Yemassee and travel two miles north from Exit 38 in the blocked southbound lanes.”

First responders say the accident involved several vehicles that were piled on top of each other.

“One semi-truck was hauling sheets of plate glass which was expelled onto the highway,” the release stated. “Responders had to work around broken glass, in some areas two feet deep. One victim was trapped in a small passenger car under the pile of vehicles.”

A truck driver, who’s cab was completely demolished, was trapped in the remains of his cab and two victims were trapped in a pickup truck that was ten feet in the air, crashed through the rear of a semi-trailer, the release stated.

A victim of one vehicle on the bridge, fell off of the bridge into the Combahee River trying to escape his car. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to swim to the bank before responders arrived. He was transported to a local hospital.

“Other motorists were assisting the injured when responders arrived and one gentleman was climbing on the pile of vehicles,” the release stated. “He was able to direct responders to the most injured and provided good information on the number of injured and their locations. 9-1-1 Operators diligently worked to gather information, relay the information and dispatch the needed equipment and personnel to the scene.”

Responders performed two extrications simultaneously. The small passenger car under the pile of vehicles had an adult male heavily entrapped.

“Crews spent 35 minutes using multiple Holmatro Pentheon rescue tools to extricate the victim from the car,” according to the release. “He was transported emergent to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston and required advanced airway procedures to save his life. Another crew used other Holmatro rescue tools to extricate the truck driver. He was transported to the Trauma Center at HCA Memorial Hospital in Savannah Ga. Nine of the remaining patients were transported to HCA Colleton Hospital and Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Thirteen patients did not require hospitalization. The two deceased patients were transported by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.”