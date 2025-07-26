Two truckers dead in fiery Mississippi crash

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers and a vehicle. WJTV reported the crash.
The crash occurred on Highway 12 East of Durant in Attala County near the Holmes County line on July 25. According to MHP, the two 18-wheelers were on fire when emergency crews responded to the scene.
The Attala County corner said the two 18-wheeler drivers were killed in the crash, and the driver of the third vehicle was uninjured. The bodies of the two victims were transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for identification.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.