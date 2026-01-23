Two superloads moving through Wyoming from Evanston to Gillette

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Motorists should be aware of some movement along a Wyoming highway this weekend.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and WYDOT are alerting motorists that a slow moving superload carrying construction equipment will be transported from Evanston to Gillette beginning today, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the superload will be entering Wyoming on eastbound Interstate 80 at the Utah border and is estimated to travel on I-80 as far as Rawlins on Friday. The load will be diverted around the Green River Tunnels via Wyoming Highway 372, Wyoming Highway 28 and US Highway 191 as part of its designated route.

From there, the superload will move west to US Highway 287, continue north to Casper, where it will continue north on Interstate 25. The superloads will then make their way to Wyoming Highway 387, and continue west to Wyoming Highway 59, where it will head north to reach its destination in Gillette.

The transport dimensions are 15-feet-8-inches tall, 27-feet-6-inches wide, 110-feet long and the vehicle and load combined weigh about 216,000 pounds. Due to the size of the superload, both lanes of travel must be used. To avoid causing damage to the highways the transport will be traveling at 25-30 mph, dropping to 10 mph over bridges. Stoppages and travel delays should be expected.

Due to the complexities of moving such a large load, the above timing and route may be subject to change. The superload will be traveling escorted by law enforcement.