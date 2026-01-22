Advantage Truck Group names 2025 Pete DePina Legacy Award recipients

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group is naming its 2025 Pete DePina Legacy Award winners, recognizing eight individuals across its dealerships in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont for making an impact on their fellow employees, customers and the company.

“Our ability to provide the best service for our customers reflects the dedication and contributions of our team members,” said Kevin Holmes, ATG president, CEO. “It is an honor to recognize team members who go beyond expectations, and whose efforts and attitude, like Pete’s, elevate the quality of service across our network and make a positive impact on the people around them.”

Pete DePina Legacy Award

“The highest recognition an ATG team member can receive, this award is given annually to one team member at each ATG location who most embodies the values and qualities employee Napoleon “Pete” DePina was known for, including integrity and a quiet leadership grounded in humility, generosity and selfless service to others,” ATG said.

ATG team members were nominated by their peers for the award. Winners were presented with a monetary award that they will continue to receive as part of their profit-sharing bonus each year throughout their employment with the company.

2025 Pete DePina Legacy Award Winners

Jeff Normand, Inside Parts Sales Associate, ATG Lancaster.

Jim Rice, Inside Parts Sales Associate, ATG Lebanon.

Kyle Quinn, Service Advisor, ATG Manchester.

Cody Santos, Shop Foreman, ATG Raynham.

John Turner, Diesel Technician, ATG Seabrook.

Dan Maranda, Engine Shop Foreman, ATG Shrewsbury.

Nick McIntire, Warranty Administrator, ATG Westfield.

Michele O’Brien, Facilities Support, ATG Westminster.

“I am especially proud of the team members we are recognizing with this award. They make a positive impact on everyone around them and make ATG a special place to work,” Holmes said.

To read about previous winners, click here.