Advantage Truck Group names 8 Pete DePina Legacy Award winners

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage TruckGroup (ATG) has named its 2023 Pete DePina Legacy Award winners, recognizing eight individuals across its dealerships in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont for making an impact on their fellow employees, customers and the company.

“Our ability to provide the best service experience for our customers reflects the dedication and contributions of our team members,” ATG President & CEO Kevin Holmes said. “This award helps us honor those who go beyond expectations, and whose efforts and attitude, like Pete’s, elevate the quality of service across our network and make a positive impact on the people around them.”

The highest recognition that an ATG team member can receive, this annual award was created as a memorial to ATG employee Napoleon “Pete” DePina and honors an individual at each ATG location who most embodies the values and qualities DePina was known for, including integrity and a quiet leadership grounded in humility, generosity and selfless service to others, according to a news release.

Employees were nominated by their peers for the award.

Winners were presented with a monetary award that they will continue to receive as part of their profit-sharing bonus each year throughout their employment with the company.

The award winners are:

Nicholas Sabatino, shop foreman, ATG Raynham

Garrett Habib, senior IT analyst, ATG Shrewsbury

Gerry Avery, facilities support, ATG Westfield

Ian Schulte, diesel technician, ATG Lancaster

Stacie Bennett, administrative assistant, ATG Lebanon

Tony Palmer, back parts counter associate, ATG Manchester

Sal Huerta, parts administrator, ATG Seabrook

Laurie Clough, truck sales administrator, ATG Westminster