ABF Freight trucker named TCA Highway Angel following heroic actions

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver David Garduno from Albuquerque, New Mexico, a TCA Highway Angel.

Garduno drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

At around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9, Garduno’s heroic story took place, according to an account reported by TCA.

Driving down U.S. 64 in Kirtland, New Mexico, Garduno drove upon another tractor-trailer operator whose trailer was on fire.

“I sped up and informed the driver his truck was starting to catch fire — the trailer was catching fire — and to pull over,” Garduno said. “We both pulled over.”

Once the rigs were safely parked on the road’s shoulder, Garduno grabbed his fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out but was unsuccessful. Noticing that the fire was on molten metal, he informed the trucker to break apart the two trailers to avoid losing his entire truck to the flames.

“We split the two trailers apart,” Garduno said.

Garduno then noticed there was hazardous material in the truck’s load as the other trucker called 911 for help. He then got his traffic safety triangles out and placed them on the road behind the flaming truck to attempt to keep traffic at a safe distance.

He also moved his truck away from it as the fire department arrived.

“The fire department came, and it took about two hours to put out, even though it was 10 degrees or less outside,” Garduno said.

As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Garduno credited his military training for being able to stay calm. He also felt obliged to stop and help the other trucker during the incident.

“If I was in his position, I would want someone to help me,” he said. “You always gotta help each other out.”

Since the TCA Highway Angels program was established in August 1997, nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for their extraordinary kindness, courtesy and courage displayed while on the job.

Thanks to the program’s presenting sponsor, EpicVue, and supporting sponsors, DriverFacts and Northland Insurance, TCA is able to showcase outstanding drivers like Garduno.

The TCA Highway Angels website can be accessed at https://www.truckload.org/highway-angel/.