Averitt associates combine for 18,000 hours of community service

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt associates across the company’s 20-state network combined for more than 18,000 hours of community service in 2023 as part of its annual Team Up Community Challenge.

The grand total of 18,764 hours was close to double Averitt’s previous yearly record of 10,433 hours, according to a news release.

Service projects ranged from clothing, food and toy drives to school functions, blood drives and holiday efforts.

All told, 102 local Averitt teams were represented, serving 205 community organizations.

“Helping people is something we strongly believe in,” said Averitt Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Sasser. “The Team Up Community Challenge is part of our culture of Associate Sharing, and our 2023 results were an incredible example of what’s possible when we work together. It also shows the kind of people we have on our team – people who go the extra mile and step up to meet the needs of our communities.”

Since the Team Up Community Challenge originated in 2011, Averitt associates have combined to accomplish the following:

70,973 hours of community service

1,145 organizations served

“I’m proud of what we were able to achieve in 2023,” Sasser said, “and I’m even more excited to see what’s in store in 2024 and beyond as we serve people in need.”