Consolidated Chassis Management appoints new senior VP of human resources

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) has announced the appointment of Deborah Langdon to senior vice president of human resources.

Langdon will begin this new role effective immediately, according to a news release, which notes that “her primary focus is ensuring CCM’s organizational structure continues to evolve while making sure the human resources department is prepared for said growth.”

“With the support of our new owner, Oaktree Capital Management, we are positioning ourselves for continued evolution and expansion, and we know we need to prioritize our workforce,” said Mike Wilson, CEO of CCM. “We are happy to have Deborah Langdon on board and confident she will help us build a team who can make our vision a reality.”

Langdon has spent a majority of her career in the business environment.

With more three decades of experience in human resources, talent management and change management, “she is used to working in matrixed organizations,” according to the news release.

Langdon has also developed strong stakeholder communication and presentation skills over the course of her career and has worked extensively with C-Suite leadership.

“We are in the midst of a dramatic evolution and feel Ms. Langdon’s strengths will be a great fit for our organization. We know our employees and their professional development are in good hands,” Wilson said. “Even as we grow, we want to continue to be a great place to work, providing an environment that recognizes talent and offers career opportunities.”