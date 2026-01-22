Cargo theft losses skyrocket to $725M in 2025

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Verisk CargoNet is reporting that while the total number of supply chain crime incidents remained relatively stable in 2025, estimated losses surged to nearly $725 million.

This rise is a 60 percent increase from 2024, as organized criminal groups increasingly focused on high value shipments. According to CargoNet’s annual analysis, the average value per theft rose to $273,990, up 36 percent from $202,364 in 2024.

“CargoNet recorded 3,594 supply chain crime events across the United States and Canada in 2025, essentially unchanged from the 3,607 events reported in 2024,” according to a company press release. “However, incidents involving confirmed cargo theft rose sharply, increasing 18 percent year-over-year from 2,243 to 2,646.”

Key Takeaways

Estimated losses surged 60 percent to nearly $725 million, while confirmed cargo theft incidents increased 18 percent.

Average theft value rose 36 percent to $273,990, driven by more selective, high-value targeting by organized groups.

Theft activity dispersed geographically, with major increases in New Jersey (+50 percent), Indiana (+30 percent), and Pennsylvania (+24 percent).

Food and beverage theft spiked 47 percent, and metals theft climbed 77 percent, fueled largely by demand for copper products.

Enterprise computing hardware and cryptocurrency mining equipment emerged as top tier targets for organized criminal groups.

Cargo Theft Hot Spots

“Geographically, theft activity continued to expand beyond traditional hotspots,” the release said. “California remained the most impacted state with 1,218 incidents, but activity shifted away from Los Angeles County (down 11 percent) toward historically lower-risk regions such as Kern County (up 82 percent) and San Joaquin County (up 44 percent). Several other states saw significant increases, including New Jersey (up 50 percent), Indiana (up 30 percent), and Pennsylvania (up 24 percent).”

New Targeted Commodities Include Food

“Shifts in targeted commodities were also notable,” the release said. “Food and beverage products experienced the largest increase, with 708 thefts, a 47 percent jump from 2024. Meat and seafood products and tree nuts were particularly affected, with trends varying by region, meat and seafood were heavily targeted in the Northeast, especially New Jersey, while tree nut thefts were more common on the West Coast.”

Metal theft rose 77 percent, driven by ongoing demand for copper products.

High Tech at High Risk

Meanwhile, theft of consumer-grade electronics such as televisions and personal computers declined. In contrast, criminals increasingly targeted enterprise computer components and cryptocurrency mining hardware. Vehicle related products – including tires, auto parts, and motor oils -also remained attractive, with a notable focus on engines and components bound for domestic vehicle assembly plants.

“Criminal enterprises are becoming more selective and sophisticated, targeting extremely high value shipments rather than relying on opportunistic theft,” said Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at Verisk CargoNet. “This strategic shift explains how losses can rise 60 percent even as overall incident volume holds steady.”

Outlook

“CargoNet expects continued targeting of high-value technology products in 2026, particularly RAM modules, storage drives, and enterprise computing equipment,” the release said. “Theft by deception groups are anticipated to increase their focus on misdirecting shipments tendered to legitimate carriers, sidestepping compliance controls that have traditionally centered on the tendering process itself.”

CargoNet is also monitoring national developments concerning non‑domiciled CDL enforcement.

“Many complex cargo theft schemes rely on acquiring existing motor carriers with strong load histories,” the release said. “Increased enforcement may reduce available capacity and expand the pool of carriers for sale, potentially creating new opportunities for criminal enterprises to establish fraudulent operations.”