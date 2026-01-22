Florida man uses identity of former business partner to obtain federal money on behalf of trucking company

TAMPA, Fla. – Federal authorities say a Florida man assumed the identity of his deceased business partner to obtain money on behalf of a trucking company.

A federal jury found Stephen L. Gurba, 69, of Belleair, Fla. guilty of wire fraud, making a false statement to a financial institution, and aggravated identity theft. Gurba faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment on each wire fraud count (two counts), up to 30 years in prison on the false statement charge (one count), and a 2-year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment on each of the aggravated identity theft counts (two counts).

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Court documents and testimony revealed that between March and June 2020, Gurba submitted false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications and supporting documentation on behalf of Big Red Express Trucking, LLC and Zenith Express, LLC.

To obtain approval and funding for the Big Red and Zenith EIDL loans, Gurba fraudulently assumed the identity of his former business partner who passed away in 2019, listed his former business partner’s name, signature, and other means of identification on the EIDL loan applications.

Gurba also used his deceased business partner’s name and forged his signature on the EIDL loan authorization agreements and loan notes he submitted to the Small Business Administration (SBA). During post-loan related communications with the SBA, Gurba continued to impersonate his deceased business partner. As a result of his fraudulent scheme, Gurba induced the SBA to approve and fund the Big Red and Zenith EIDL loans.

Additionally, Gurba applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of Big Red from an SBA authorized financial institution. Gurba certified and signed under criminal penalty that all the PPP loan proceeds would be spent on payroll, mortgages, rent, or other SBA authorized expenses. In reality, Gurba used PPP proceeds at a casino, to enrich himself and family members, payoff unrelated business debts, and other impermissible expenses. As a result of Gurba’s false statement, the financial institution approved and funded a $955,448.75 PPP loan to Big Red.