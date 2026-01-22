Echo Global Logistics to acquire ITS Logistics

CHICAGO, Ill. — Echo Global Logistics Inc. is acquiring ITS Logistics.

“This acquisition represents a meaningful strategic opportunity for Echo and our customers,” said Doug Waggoner, CEO, Echo. “ITS has built a highly differentiated set of solutions, including drop trailer and trailer pool capabilities, backed by best-in-class execution that delivers reliability and flexibility across complex networks. By applying Echo’s proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and growing AI capabilities to the ITS solution set, we will strengthen our value proposition for a broader range of customers.”

ITS Logistics

Founded in 1999, ITS Logistics has built a strong reputation as a modern 3PL delivering purpose-built solutions for complex supply chain challenges. The company is widely recognized for its industry-leading drop trailer and trailer pool program, DropFleet, as well as its expertise in dedicated capacity, intermodal and drayage solutions, freight security, omnichannel fulfillment, and sustainability-focused transportation strategies, according to a joint press release.

Expanding Scale and Reach Together

According to the release, the combination will create one of the leading transportation and logistics platforms with pro forma 2025 revenue of approximately $5.4 billion, expanding Echo’s scale while accelerating the evolution of ITS’s differentiated solutions through Echo’s technology platform.

“Joining forces with Echo marks an exciting new chapter for ITS Logistics,” said Scott Pruneau, CEO, ITS Logistics. “Echo’s truckload brokerage scale, managed transportation platform, strong cross-border capabilities, and broad multimodal offering — combined with its technology platform and AI-driven innovation — will enable us to elevate our service offerings and provide enhanced value to our customers. Together, we will be well equipped to help customers navigate the increasing complexity of today’s supply chain, offering smarter, more connected execution and powerful solutions that drive results.”

ITS Logistics will continue operating with its existing leadership team and customer-facing structure, maintaining its people-first culture and solution-driven approach while benefiting from Echo’s technology platform, carrier network and enterprise commercial capabilities.

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.