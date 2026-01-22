Arkansas authorities issue safety advisories ahead of winter weather event.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter weather is the focus of many around the country, including officials in Arkansas who have issued warnings of travel during this weekend’s forecasted winter weather event.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) issued a media release urging motorists to stay off the roads when bitterly cold, freezing rain, or snow make highway travel unsafe. Staying home whenever possible helps reduce crashes, protects first responders, and keeps routes clear for road crews.

For those who must travel, ASP reminds drivers to use extra caution:

• Reduce your speed and avoid sudden steering, acceleration, or braking.

• Increase the distance between your vehicle and others.

• Begin slowing down much earlier than usual when approaching intersections, bridges, and exit ramps, which can freeze first.

ASP encourages motorists to prepare an emergency kit before heading out. Suggested items include extra clothing, blankets,

water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, a phone charger, an ice scraper, and basic first-aid supplies. Keeping your gas tank at least half full and ensuring tires are properly inflated can also improve safety in winter conditions.

“Troopers will be out in force to assist motorists in need across Arkansas,” the release stated.

For non-emergency assistance or to report a hazard, drivers can use *ASP (*277) to be connected to the nearest ASP Troop headquarters. ASP has 12 Troop headquarters across the state, each with its own telecommunications dispatch center; a map showing Troop areas, county coverage, and contact information is available on the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol webpage.

The *ASP feature is a four-digit, speed-dial option, implemented in January 2022, and is available on AT&T, T‑Mobile, and Verizon cellphones operating in Arkansas. Calls to *ASP should be limited to non-emergency inquiries or reports; 9-1-1 remains the primary number for law enforcement, medical, or fire emergencies, and calls routed through the 9-1-1 system take priority over *ASP calls.

For the latest winter weather conditions and to view the Winter Weather Road Conditions Map, Arkansans should visit IDrive Arkansas at https://www.idrivearkansas.com and select the winter weather report or snowflake icon. Travelers are also encouraged to follow local forecasts and delay or cancel trips when conditions are hazardous.