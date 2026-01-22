ATA names newest America’s Road Team captains

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is celebrating its new team of captains to the 2026-2027 America’s Road Team.

“This group of professional drivers have earned their place at the top through years of hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to safety on the road,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “They represent a vital segment of the American workforce, one whose impact is felt by nearly every person in the country. As these Captains take to the road with a new mission and an important message, we are incredibly proud of their achievements and confident the nation will gain valuable insights from their leadership and the example they set for our industry.”

These captains will serve as ambassadors for the trucking industry, traveling around the country to promote safe driving and highlight the various career opportunities within trucking.

America’s Road Team

‘Established in 1986, America’s Road Team is comprised of elite professional truck drivers recognized for exceptional safety and professionalism,’ ATA said. “Supported by their companies, captains volunteer their time to represent the trucking industry by participating in industry events, visiting schools and engaging with policymakers nationwide.”

This distinguished group of drivers represents 13 states, including 4 veterans, 1 independent contractor, and professionals from both small and large carriers, and collectively brings 51 million miles of safe driving experience.

America’s Road Team is sponsored by Volvo Trucks and is entering its 25th year of partnership this October. The new Captains will tour the country in ATA’s Interstate One Image Truck—a Volvo VNL 860—towing an American flag-emblazoned trailer that features a state-of-the-art truck driving simulator and mobile classroom.

“Volvo Trucks is honored to continue our long-standing sponsorship of America’s Road Team and to take part in this week’s selection of the 2026–2027 captains,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “This year at MCE marks 25 years of Volvo’s proud support of America’s Road Team, a milestone that reflects our deep respect for professional drivers and our commitment to safety, professionalism, and leadership across the trucking industry. America’s Road Team is one of the most visible groups of professional truck drivers in the country, and we believe their hard work and dedication pays.”

From the Road to the Road Team

ATA held its final round of selections from January 18-20 at ATA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The drivers were judged on their ability to express their knowledge of the industry, their skills in effective communication about safety and transportation, and their overall safe driving record. The panel of judges included trucking executives and trade press.

After receiving their signature navy blue America’s Road Team blazers, the 2026-2027 captains will immediately begin their work improving public perception of the trucking industry. Trucking industry professionals can support America’s Road Team’s mission by following the team’s two-year journey on Facebook and interacting with the Captains at major industry events, conferences, and community visits.

Newest Road Team Captains

“America’s Road Team Captains exemplify the highest standards of safety in our industry, helping to elevate trucking’s image by sharing their experiences and leading by example,” said Dan Horvath, ATA COO. “These respected leaders craft compelling safety messages and demonstrate how the trucking industry offers meaningful, rewarding careers. Through their participation in community events, conferences, and industry engagements, they fulfill the mission of America’s Road Team. We congratulate this new class for their dedication to excellence and for keeping our nation moving safely.”

The 2026-2027 America’s Road Team Captains include:

Cardell Benfield Jr., Titan Transfer, Mississippi.

Victor Blackburn, Prime Inc., Florida.

Antonio Cruz, Groendyke Transport, Florida.

Jason Damron, Convoy Systems, Kansas.

Nathan Evans, Tyson Foods, Arkansas.

Bruce Hoyes, ABF Freight Systems, Missouri.

Izet Kantarevic, Werner Enterprises, Missouri.

Matthew McKnew, ABF Freight Systems, California.

Matt Meadows, ABF Freight Systems, West Virginia.

Myles Piotrowski, FedEx Freight, Indiana.

Selvin Ramirez, XPO, Rhode Island.

Jackie Reed, FedEx Freight, Mississippi.

Jeffrey Reed, United Parcel Service, New Mexico.

Miguel Sanchez, United Parcel Service, Florida.

Matthew Simon, FedEx Freight, Minnesota.

Omar Stebbins, XPO, Florida.

David Swierenga, FedEx Freight, Florida.

Dave Thomas, ABF Freight Systems, Iowa.

Kenneth Tolliver, Hoffman Transportation, Kentucky.

Ryan Ybarra, United Parcel Service, California.