UPDATE: Driver dies from injuries sustained in Idaho crash with semi truck

BOISE, Idaho – In an update from a crash report from earlier this month, Idaho State Police (ISP) says one of the drivers in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi truck died from injuries sustained in that crash.

ISP gave the update on a three-vehicle injury crash that occurred on January 6, 2026, at 2:51 p.m., on Interstate 84 at milepost 53, in Ada County.

A 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 25-year-old female from Boise, and a 2021 International semi, driven by a 37-year-old male from Caldwell, were traveling westbound on I84. The Volkswagen collided with the rear of the semi when the semi began to slow down for a disabled motorist up ahead. The driver of the Volkswagen then struck a 2002 Chevrolet S Truck, driven by a 25-year-old male from Meridian, that was also traveling westbound. The Chevrolet came to rest in the lanes of the 53 westbound on ramp. The Volkswagen came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Volkswagen died from her injuries on Jan. 8.