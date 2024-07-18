TheTrucker.com
West Georgia police looking for rig that knocked out railroad crossing.

By Bruce Guthrie -
Police in Villa Rica, Ga. have issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) looking for a flatbed rig that rolled through its downtown on Thursday morning and took out a railroad crossing and left the scene. 
VILLA RICA, Ga. — Police in Villa Rica, Georgia, have issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) looking for a flatbed rig that rolled through its downtown on Thursday morning, July 18, took out a railroad crossing and then left the scene.

According to a Facebook post by the law enforcement agency asking for public help, the driver stopped briefly, but drove away before responding police officers arrived.

“This truck and trailer knocked down the entire railroad crossing signal at the Main Street and Highway 78 crossing this morning at 08:39 a.m.” the post stated. “The driver stopped briefly after the accident but left the scene before officers arrived.”

In the photo provided, which lacks clarity, there are no easily readable markings on the truck that may identify the driver, or who the owner of the rig might be.

Villa Rica is approximately 30 miles west of Atlanta on I-20, just 24 miles from the Alabama border.

U.S. Census data shows that Villa Rica has a population of just under 17,000 people.

VRPD’s Public information Officer has not returned messages seeking comment.

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

