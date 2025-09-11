Woman dies after being struck by semi truck in Oregon

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. – A pedestrian is dead in Tillamook County, Ore. after being struck by a semi truck, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
OSP says it responded to the crash on Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. The single-vehicle fatal crash involved a pedestrian on Highway 6 near milepost 30 in Tillamook County.
OSP said the preliminary investigation indicated a white Freightliner semi-truck, operated by Scott Lee Gotchall, 64 of Portland, was traveling eastbound on Highway 6 near milepost 30 when a pedestrian, Jaime Cristobal Aguilar Herrera, 25, of Beaverton, entered the lane of travel for an unknown reason and was struck by the semi-truck.
Aguilar Herrera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Gotchall was not physically injured.
The highway was impacted for approximately 3.5 hours during the on-scene investigation.
