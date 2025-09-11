TheTrucker.com
Woman dies after being struck by semi truck in Oregon

By Bruce Guthrie -
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. – A pedestrian is dead in Tillamook County, Ore. after being struck by a semi truck, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

OSP says it responded to the crash on Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. The single-vehicle fatal crash involved a pedestrian on Highway 6 near milepost 30 in Tillamook County.

OSP said the preliminary investigation indicated a white Freightliner semi-truck, operated by Scott Lee Gotchall, 64 of Portland, was traveling eastbound on Highway 6 near milepost 30 when a pedestrian, Jaime Cristobal Aguilar Herrera, 25, of Beaverton, entered the lane of travel for an unknown reason and was struck by the semi-truck.

Aguilar Herrera was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gotchall was not physically injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately 3.5 hours during the on-scene investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

