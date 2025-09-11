Chalk Mountain Services of Texas named 2025 Truck Safety Grand Champion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Chalk Mountain Services of Texas has been named Texas Trucking Association’s (TXTA) 2025 Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion.

“These awards are a testament to the unwavering dedication to safety and quality demonstrated by the team at Chalk Mountain,” said Aaron Yeager, CEO. “We couldn’t be prouder of their efforts and results.”

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

The company has been named Grand Champion three times in the past four years and has achieved victories in its mileage category for four consecutive years.

It was founded in 2006 and is “a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, managing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, North Dakota and Ohio,” according to the company’s press release.

2025 Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion

The honor was bestowed upon Chalk during TXTA’s Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. The honor of Grand Champion is awarded to the company with the lowest accident frequency rate and the most comprehensive and effective safety program. In addition to being named TXTA’s Grand Champion, Chalk also took first place in the Local Over 10

Million Mile category, and senior director of safety, David Serach, received TXTA’s Distinguished Safety Award.

Texas Trucking Association

Known as the “Unified Voice of Texas Trucking,” TXTA has served the Texas trucking industry since 1932, according to the release.

“The organization stands as a trusted advocate for public policy, educational excellence and professional safety,” Chalk said. “Its 1000 member organizations range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.”