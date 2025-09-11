TheTrucker.com
Advantage Truck Group sponsors winning team at Seaside Le Mans charity event

By Dana Guthrie -
A kart race team of first responders from Mashpee, Mass. sponsored by Advantage Truck Group and Robert B. Our, won first place at the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community charity event on Sept. 6. From left: Bryan Derochea, Mashpee Police; Jesse White, Mashpee Police, with his sons; Will Cuozzo, Mashpee Police; Tyler Cuozzo, Mashpee Fire; Kevin Holmes, president & CEO of Advantage Truck Group; Kristian Oberg, Mashpee Police; Michael Pandolfo, Mashpee Police and DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies and founder of the Seaside Le Mans.

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A team sponsored by Advantage Truck Group (ATG) and Robert B. Our won first place at the 24th edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community in Mashpee, Mass.

The Sept. 6 event raised $300,000 for five Cape Cod non-profit organizations.

“Nearly 100 drivers got behind the wheel of Formula One-style race karts to compete on a quarter-mile outdoor track throughout Mashpee Commons,” ATG said. “The race was won by a team of drivers from the Mashpee Police and Fire Departments in seats donated by Advantage Truck Group and Robert B. Our.”

ATG is well-known for its charity efforts.

Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community

The inaugural running of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, took place in 2001, just four days after the terrorist attacks of September 11. DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies, and founder of the Seaside Le Mans, said that first race helped provide a rallying call for Cape Cod to stand strong in times of adversity.

Close to $10 million has been collected and distributed in the two decades since the race’s inception. Since 2015, Advantage Truck Group has participated in the charitable event and sponsored a team of first responders.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

