Texas Trucking Association names its safety grand champion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Chalk Mountain Services of Texas has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA) as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion.

In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety in the Local Over 10-Million Mile category, according to a news release.

The Truck Safety Contest Award recognizes the fleets of TXTA member companies that develop distinguished professional driving performance in the trucking industry. Winners are judged on their company’s lowest overall accident frequency experience rates.

“We are honored to receive the Grand Champion Award from the TXTA,” David Bowe, Chalk Mountain President, said. “We are deeply appreciative of all our employees who contributed each and every day to our safety record. It underscores our commitment to one of our core values, ‘Safety Always.'”

Since January 2021, Chalk achieved a record milestone of 30-plus million miles without a DOT-recordable preventable accident.

“With the award for Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion and winning first place in the Local Over 10-Million Mile category, Chalk Mountain continues to build on its reputation as a place where safety is the first and last word,” the news release stated.

Awards were presented at the Safety and Maintenance Awards Luncheon held July 28 at TXTA’s Annual Conference at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.