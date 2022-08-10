New DAT app designed to help drivers find profitable loads

DENVER — DAT Freight & Analytics is launching a new app called DAT One that’s designed to make life easier for drivers trying to find loads that make bigger profits.

The new app includes all the features of DAT’s Load Board for Truckers, plus many more tools at no extra cost.

“The DAT One app gives carriers access to the industry’s largest load board network (DAT’s Load Board), where 1.4 million loads are posted daily. Customers can get the best loads first now with the DAT One app providing a singular source that is fast, reliable and easy to use,” a news release stated.

The DAT One app has been designed to give carriers the information they need and address the needs of any small trucking business to:

Find the best loads first, no matter where they are.

Easily find truck stops, service stations and rest areas.

Save up to $1,000 in monthly fuel costs with the fuel highlight feature.

Post their truck with rates and understand market data to gain negotiating power and have more productive phone calls with brokers.

See credit scores and company reviews for brokers.

Get paid within 24 hours with factoring options.

“With the DAT One app, I am free to leave the truck and decide to take a load from a broker without ever needing to use my laptop,” owner-operator Chad Boblett of Boblett Brothers LLC and founder of the Rate Per Mile Masters group said on Facebook. “Most of my loads are from brokers calling me, and the DAT One app has allowed me to efficiently do my research on the load and broker as the calls come in. In addition, I have to have the DAT Directory, mapping tools and lane rate information to negotiate with brokers. The new DAT One app now does all of that in a quick and easy way.”

Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO, said that driver input was a key to the new app’s development.

“Drivers told us they were constantly switching between as many as 15 mobile apps to do all the things they need to do on the road,” he said.

“We are solving app fatigue for carriers by giving them one unified app to do everything they do, whether it’s finding and booking a load, getting the best deal on fuel or finding the services they need on the way. Our team is already talking to drivers about what they need next; we’re just getting started.”