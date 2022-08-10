Southern Recipe Pork Rinds donates $7.5K to trucker charity fund

DALLAS — In Southern Recipe‘s Annual Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign, the brand will support St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) with a $7,500 donation.

“Bringing awareness to the often-under-celebrated truck driving community has been a passion of Southern Recipe’s for more than a decade,” a news release stated. “Further amplifying SCF’s work and advocacy for truck drivers, from August 1st through September 18th, consumers are invited to enter to win weekly prize packs across the social space @SouthernRecipe and at SouthernRecipe.com.”

Through this year’s cause campaign, Southern Recipe will honor the more than 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S.

“On average, these dedicated unsung heroes of the industry travel nearly 400 billion miles each year,” according to the news release.

Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods, thanked truck drivers for their service.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we take our truck drivers for granted,” he said. “In the midst of a challenging time for many industries, they’re still moving forward and keeping our grocery stores stocked. We’ve been celebrating these important road heroes for more than a decade now, with the help of our incredible charity partner: St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. These men and women literally help fuel our families with food and comfort.”

Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development at St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, said one of the main goals is to let truck drivers know that they are not alone when they’re out on the road, calling them “road warriors.”

“We love partnering with brands like Southern Recipe who help us educate consumers about this important segment of the workforce,” Currier said. “This year’s cause campaign is a great way to help everyone know just a little more about truckers’ daily struggles and passion for the profession, too.”

Members of the trucking community and consumers across America are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social space at SouthernRecipe.com and @SouthernRecipe.