E2open, Shippeo announce expanded partnership to enhance supply chain management

AUSTIN, Texas and PARIS — E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. and Shippeo have expanded their partnership to provide clients with real-time transportation visibility and supply chain management.

Building on the success of the companies’ strategic partnership announced in 2020, the newly expanded partnership “unlocks additional value for clients by combining an unprecedented level of transportation visibility into e2open’s full range of supply chain planning and execution capabilities, for all modes and all geographies,” a news release stated.

Beyond alerting shippers to a transportation delay, the platform enables users to “peer” inside the truck or container to understand the specific goods being moved and how transportation performance will impact the customer experience.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Shippeo to the next level to increase value for our clients, with the broadest and deepest real-time transportation visibility made available natively in e2open’s connected supply chain platform,” Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of products and strategy for e2open, said. “Adding Shippeo’s visibility to e2open’s platform is a game-changer for the industry because it allows clients to remove data and decision silos, to drive efficiency and sustainability across the ecosystem of partners as they make, move, and sell products and services. Importantly, this expanded partnership creates shared value for shippers, carriers, and forwarders to foster a healthy, agile, and effective supply chain ecosystem.”

Lucien Besse, chief operating officer and co-founder at Shippeo, said the expanded partnership with e2open offers even more value to its customers.

They “will have not only real-time data and visibility to goods in motion, but also the control to take relevant action on one connected platform,” Besse said.“Our relentless focus on customer experience, carrier satisfaction, and exceptional data quality has helped us carve out a leadership position in the global real-time shipment visibility market. This approach has led us to expand our partnership with e2open. Further combining our in-transit visibility data with e2open’s ability to plan and execute addresses the ‘now what?’ when exceptions occur, while proactively avoiding disruptions before they occur, all from one connected platform.”