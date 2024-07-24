Perry Williams, Jason Crawford recognized by NCI as May, June drivers of the month

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) is honoring Perry Williams and Jason Crawford as the company’s Drivers of the Month for May and June 2024, respectively.

Each driver received a $1,000 bonus for their recognition and is now eligible to be named NCI’s 2024 Driver of the Year. A $10,000 bonus will be given to the winning driver at the conclusion of the Driver of the Year banquet.

Perry Williams: May 2024

For the past 21 years Perry Williams has been an owner-operator at NCI. Operating within the livestock division he hauls tallow and transports refrigerated freight as needed. Perry has worked in every department in the company — literally all of them — in some fashion or another.

Because of his hard work, Williams was honored as NCI’s Driver of the Month for May 2024.

“When it comes to Perry’s work ethic, I’d say he got that from his father,” said Jason Greer, NCI’s director of livestock.

“His father was all about customer service; he worked in the food industry by helping to get a famous west coast favorite eatery to where it is today. He was ALL ABOUT IT — from the way you looked, dressed and communicated at the job,” Greer continued. “I’d say his dad “beat that into Perry’s head, and Perry still holds true to his father’s core values. Just ask him!”

Williams is valued for not only his dedication to service and his work ethic, but also his willingness to take on difficult tasks when needed.

“What makes Perry so valuable is he is always up for a challenge, no matter how bad or good it is,” Greer explained.

“He understands the industry with its highs and lows. He always says, ‘That’s trucking,’” Greer continued. “The fact is, you can give him a task and walk away knowing he will do everything in his power to get it done the right way and if not, he lets everyone know what needs to get it done.

Reliability is another of Williams’ strengths.

“I just ask him to do whatever needs done and he takes it from there … THE JOB IS DONE, and we don’t worry about it anymore,” Greer concluded.

Jason Crawford: June 2024

After 12 years of duty in the United States Army, Jason Crawford ended his term of service. During his tours in Kosovo, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class.

As he exited the service, a buddy Crawford had served with recommended NCI as a great to begin his driving career. Now, less than five years later, he has earned the title of Driver of the Month for June 2024.

“At National Carriers I can have my children ride with me on my truck. That is a big deal for me,” Crawford said, adding that the income is another bonus.

“The pay in the NCI truck leasing program allows my wife to be a stay-at-home mother,” he said. “I work well with my driver manager, and we generally have good communication between us.”

Aaron Donbar, Crawford’s driver manager at NCI, speaks highly of the hard-working veteran.

“Jason is a pleasure to work with,” Donbar said. “He requires minimal supervision while performing at a high level.”

As with many former service members, Crawford gained valuable skills while in the military.

“His leadership experience in the military translates well into the trucking industry,” Donbar said. “With an exceptional safety record blended with outstanding service to our customers, Jason is a fine example for other ‘Elite’ fleet drivers to follow.”