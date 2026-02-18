Wyoming authorities report several crashes along I-80 due to high wind

Wind and storms are wreaking havoc in the west again. Along with a major crash in Colorado, the state of Wyoming is dealing with similar conditions and similar fallout.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) reported on Tuesday that just after 3:10 p.m., its dispatch received reports of several crashes on westbound Interstate 80 between mile post 274 and 273.

WHP said its troopers arrived on scene and found two large crashes and four smaller ones. The two large crashes, one involved 16 vehicles the other involved seven vehicles. The four smaller crashes, each involved two vehicles a piece.

WHP said a total of 40 vehicles were involved. Three people were transported to hospital for treatment. All injuries were reported as minor.

Conditions at the time of the crashes were reported as icy with white-out visibility.

“Cleanup is continuing, and we expect westbound to be cleared sometime after midnight,” WHP stated in a release. “Let these incidents serve as a reminder. Please never drive faster than conditions allow and be prepared for sudden changes in weather and visibility.”