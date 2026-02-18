AHTS: Preserving trucking history across borders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is expanding its international footprint with a growing presence in Mexico following a recent visit to Allende, Nuevo León, where society leaders met with members of Tracto Clásicos, one of Mexico’s premier vintage trucking groups.

“The visit underscores ATHS’ continued international growth,” ATHS said. “The organization now has members in 23 countries, with strong representation in the United States, Canada and Australia.”

Strengthening Cross-Border Relationships

“Expanding our outreach in Mexico is a natural next step for ATHS,” said John Gravley, executive director of Kansas City, Mo. “There is a deep appreciation for trucking heritage in Mexico, and we see tremendous opportunity to strengthen cross-border relationships within the industry.”

The ATHS delegation included:

ATHS President David Schnautz of La Porte, Texas.

ATHS San Jacinto Chapter President Geo Cuellar of La Porte, Texas.

ATHS Executive Director John Gravley.

Mario Sanchez, representing Cummins Inc. of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Vintage Trucks with Authentic Cuisine

The group was welcomed with an authentic Mexican meal under the palapa with a ceremony exchanging speeches and thanks along with a display of 84 trucks spanning the 1950s through the 2000s. The exhibit featured a strong representation of vintage diesel-powered trucks, with approximately 99% powered by Cummins engines.

“ATHS is grateful to Tracto Clásicos President Raul Tamez and their members for their hospitality and leadership in preserving Mexico’s trucking history,” ATHS said.

During the visit, Tracto Clásicos formally announced plans for approximately 50 trucks to drive from Mexico to Springfield, Mo., for the upcoming ATHS National Convention. The organized convoy is expected to create a historic international presence at the event, marking a truck show experience unlike any previously seen at an ATHS Convention.

“We’re excited to welcome our friends from Mexico to Springfield,” Schnautz said. “The passion for historic trucks and the people behind them transcends borders. We’re already seeing new memberships from Mexico as a result of this partnership.”

2026 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show

The ATHS National Convention & Truck Show annually draws hundreds of historic trucks from across North America and beyond. This year’s show will be held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield, Mo. from June 4-6.

Registration is available at ATHS.org or by calling 816-891-9900