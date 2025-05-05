ATHS National Convention and Truck Show rolls into Wisconsin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) invites truck enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public to attend the 2025 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show.

“Pick up the latest issue of the Wheels of Time and you can read how excited ATHS is about coming to Madison,” said Courtney Cesar, ATHS convention manager. “There is plenty of trucking history in Wisconsin, and we are ready to make memories with our members and all who love trucks. You’ll laugh, you’ll learn, and hopefully you will leave being passionate about trucking history. Pick up the latest issue of the Wheels of Time and you can read how excited ATHS is about coming to Madison. There is plenty of trucking history in Wisconsin, and we are ready to make memories with our members and all who love trucks! You’ll laugh, you’ll learn, and hopefully you will leave being passionate about trucking history.”

The event will take place June 5–7 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin.

Come One, Come All

This premier event will showcase approximately 1,000 trucks and trailers of all shapes and sizes, alongside a vendor expo, educational sessions led by industry experts, and valuable networking opportunities.

“You’ve got to come to Madison and experience our event and you will understand why many ‘Come for the trucks. And join for the people.’ We anticipate a very good showing,” said Peter Wild, ATHS Convention Committee chair.

Registration Details

According to the ATHS, it is highly recommended that you register by May 11 (the last day of pre-registration) if you are displaying a truck or if you are planning to attend optional events. On-site registration starts June 3 at the Alliant Energy Center.

To register online, visit ATHS.org/convention/2025-convention (ATHS members must log in to receive member discounts). To register by phone, call 816-891-9900.

Event Highlights

Daily Spectator Admission: $15/per day for ATHS members | $20/per day for non-members | Children 12 & under admitted free. Admission opens June 3 and includes access to the truck show, vendor expo and learning sessions.

Truck Show

Discover a wide array of historic—and even a few modern—trucks. Connect with owners and hear the unique stories behind their vehicles.

Vendor Expo

Exclusive merchandise from t-shirts to tires.

Learning Sessions

Engaging, informative presentations designed to educate and entertain attendees of all ages. Topics include hands-on demonstrations on air brakes, truck frame repair, tires and wheels and winch truck tanks; presentations on Eaton/Fuller Roadranger transmissions, International Trucks, Horsepower and Torque, Restorations, and more!

Special Events

Wednesday, June 4: Kickoff Party

Thursday, June 5: Ice Cream Social, followed by a FREE Light Show hosted by the ATHS NextGen Group

Friday, June 6: ATHS Awards Banquet, sponsored by Mack Trucks

Tours

Wednesday, June 4: Rivers & Rails: A Journey Through Wisconsin’s Scenic Past

Thursday, June 5: Cheese & Vines: A Taste of Wisconsin Craftsmanship

*Special events requires extra tickets

For additional event details visit ATHS.org/convention/2025-convention. Download the ATHS Connect mobile app for the best event experience. Search “ATHS Connect” in your mobile app store.

The 2025 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show sponsors include:

Cummins

Daimler Truck North America

Vander Haag’s

Iowa 80

Truckomat

CAT Scale

Mack Trucks

Hagerty Insurance

The Sercombe Family

Reiselt’s Machine Works

WHEELS NOW Inc.

Alliant Energy Center