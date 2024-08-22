2024 National Truck Driving Championships and Step Van Driving Championships kickoff in Indianapolis 

Indianapolis, In. — The American Trucking Associations’ Safety Management Council kicked off the driving portion of competition at the 2024 National Truck Driving Championships and Step Van Driving Championships at the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday.

“The National Truck Driving Championships combines the excitement of a major sports event with the camaraderie of a family reunion,” said Patti Gillette, NTDC Chairman and director of safety and member services for the Nevada Trucking Association. “The energy and excitement here are electric. After a year of hard work honing their skills and making an exemplary commitment to safety, these state champions are ready to put their knowledge and driving to the test to see who will be crowned the Grand Champion.”

According to a press release, some of the industry’s most elite drivers—422 men and women representing 49 states—are putting their professional knowledge, safe driving skills and vehicle readiness awareness to the test to see who will emerge as the 2024 National Truck Driving Championships Bendix Grand Champion.

The NTDC and affiliated state TDCs are considered one of the industry’s largest and most effective safety programs. During the competition, each driver undergoes a written examination, pre-trip inspection test and a driving skills test.

“Known as the ‘Super Bowl of Safety,’ these annual competitions held since 1937 inspire tens of thousands of drivers to operate accident-free for the right to compete,” the release said. “This year’s competitors have driven a combined 685 million accident-free miles throughout their careers.”

On Wednesday, drivers completed a rigorous written examination on rules and regulations. On Thursday and Friday, drivers will conduct a comprehensive pre-trip inspection to detect vehicle malfunctions, and then hop in the cab for a driving skills test where they are graded on their ability to operate a truck through a series of obstacles.

“The ATA and the trucking industry make safety our highest priority every day, and that core mission is on full display this week during the National Truck Driving Championships,” said Chris Spear, American Trucking Associations president and CEO. “The men and women competing here this week have logged hundreds of millions of accident-free miles and set a high standard of excellence that serves as an example to the motoring public. We celebrate their professionalism, passion and elite skills, which have earned them their place in trucking’s hall of fame.”

Finalists will be announced on Saturday morning, and a Grand Champion will be announced Saturday evening. Follow ATA and #NTDC24 on social media for regular updates.