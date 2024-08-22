McLeod Software expands integration with Relay Payments 

ATLANTA , Ga. — Relay Payments is expanding its partnership with McLeod Software so that fleets can now integrate fuel payments.

“McLeod Software customers appreciated the integration with Relay for lumper payments, so we’re excited to add fuel purchases to the experience now,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, vice president of strategic alliances at McLeod Software. “Joint customers of McLeod and Relay can easily manage all of their fleet’s Relay transactions directly in McLeod.”

According to a press release, McLeod integrated Relay’s lumper payments into its TMS in 2023. Fleets can now integrate all fuel payments made using Relay into McLeod. The newly certified fuel integration enables carriers and brokers to see all their Relay transactions in McLeod, leading to a simplified, more efficient process.

Since launching its fuel payments solution with the Pilot Company last year, Relay has quickly expanded its network by onboarding several new merchants, including Yesway, Maverik, and Onvo travel centers. Relay’s cardless payments are accepted at more than 1,600 truckstops, 2,400 CAT Scale locations, and nearly every grocery distribution center.

“As Relay continues to expand its payment network, it’s important we make it as convenient as possible for fleets to manage their payments and transactions,” said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. “Our partnership with McLeod allows anyone using Relay to integrate their over-the-road payments within McLeod’s software platform, boosting efficiency and improving cash flow management.”

The release noted that in 2019, Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution aimed at replacing archaic payment methods like cash, fleet checks, and fleet cards. Fleets rapidly adopted the platform and quickly benefited from increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies. Relay’s payment network has continued to expand, allowing fleets to make fast and secure fuel, unloading, scales, and other over-the-road payments at locations across the country. Relay is trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,600+ truckstops.

For more information about Relay Payments, visit relaypayments.com. For more information about McLeod, visit mcleodsoftware.com.