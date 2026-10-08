DriveTestIQ launch apps, upgraded website for CDL test practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — DriveTestIQ is launching the DriveTestIQ app on iPhone and Android, along with an upgraded DriveTestIQ.com for people studying for a U.S. driver’s license or CDL.

According to DriveTest, individuals now have a place to practice on their phone or their computer.

iPhone: now live on the Apple App Store.

Android: now live on Google Play.

Web: an upgraded DriveTestIQ.com, with Driver’s License, CDL and Motorcycle on one site.

Offline: keep practicing on your phone with no internet.

The website, the iPhone app and the Android app look and work the same, with the same three learning paths. A learner can start on a laptop and pick up where they left off on a phone.

“No Wi-Fi or cell signal, you can still study,” DriveTest said. “Download your state’s driver’s license questions in the iPhone app and keep practicing on a flight, on a road trip or anywhere your phone has no service. The motorcycle guides work offline too.”

Questions Written from the Law

DriveTestIQ writes its questions from state traffic law and federal regulations, and answers cite the section of law they come from where one applies. When a learner gets a question wrong, they see the rule behind the right answer.

“The written test is drawn from the law, so that is where our questions start,” DriveTest said. “When you understand the rule, you don’t need to memorize the answer.”

What Learners Get

Driver’s License: 657 Questions for the specific state, with clear explanations, exam simulations where a state publishes its test format, progress tracking, and the Fix List, which brings back the questions missed until they stick.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL): 1,800 to about 2,470 questions and answers depending on the state, covering General Knowledge, Air Brakes, Combination Vehicles and endorsements including HazMat, Tanker, Passenger and School Bus, with simulated exams at the 80% passing score.

Motorcycle: free, plain-English guides to the federal motorcycle safety standards, plus state riding law where available.

Study in Your Language

Languages vary by state. California offers 12 languages including:

English.

Chinese.

Spanish.

Filipino/Tagalog.

Vietnamese.

Korean.

Hindi.

Persian.

Arabic.

Russian.

Japanese.

Armenian.

Texas offers nine including:

English.

Chinese.

Spanish.

Vietnamese.

Hindi.

Urdu.

Korean.

Arabic.

Filipino/Tagalog.

Florida offers English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

DriveTestIQ is free to start. Full access is a one-time purchase, and nothing renews.