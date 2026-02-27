Live Life Healthy partners with Road Dog Care for better health care for truckers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Live Life Healthy (LLH) is partnering with Road Dog Care Company, bringing Road Dog into its Zero-Copay Supplemental Healthcare Ecosystem as the official tangible employee care support product partner.

“Logistics companies operate in one of the most demanding workforce environments in the country,” said Zachary Rogers, CEO of LLH. “As we expand in this vertical, it was critical that we add a tangible layer to our Zero-Copay Ecosystem. Road Dog Care brings practical, high-utility care solutions that complement our healthcare strategy, ensuring we are supporting the people who power modern logistics in a way that is financially beneficial for everyone involved.”

High-Impact Healthcare for Transportation

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in LLH’s expansion within the logistics and transportation sector, delivering high-impact healthcare solutions that are net-positive financially for both the employer and the employee, according to a company press release.

“The partnership reinforces LLH Healthcare’s position as an innovative leader in payroll-integrated healthcare by incorporating physical components into its comprehensive medical platform,” LLH said. “By integrating Road Dog’s care products, LLH allows transportation employers to offer a fully managed solution that supports employee health and driver retention without adding net-new costs to the company.”

Comprehensive Care for Drivers and More

“LLH Healthcare’s model combines compliant program design, advanced technology, and strategic payroll integration to deliver comprehensive healthcare with low to no out-of-pocket costs for drivers, operations teams, warehouse staff, mechanics and administrative employees alike,” LLH said. “By incorporating Road Dog’s well-being care products, LLH extends its impact beyond medical services into everyday physical support.”

Platform Features

The result is a unified workforce performance platform that includes:

A Zero-Copay Supplemental Healthcare Ecosystem covering the employee and their household.

Net-positive financial impact for both the employer and the workforce.

Proactive health engagement through a seamless, integrated platform.

Tangible care products designed for the realities of transportation work.

“In logistics and transportation, performance is a daily physical and mental challenge,” said Rich Fredricksen, CEO of Road Dog Care Company. “LLH is redefining how healthcare benefits work in this industry. By bringing tangible care products into their Zero-Copay Ecosystem, they’re helping employers reinforce performance and retention through everyday support.”

The partnership further differentiates LLH Healthcare in the transportation marketplace, enabling carriers and logistics operators to consolidate healthcare, engagement, and workforce well-being within a single, integrated platform that drives financial growth and employee satisfaction, according to the release.