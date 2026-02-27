ACT: Used truck sales decline in January

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales returned to sequential decline in January.

“January is usually the second weakest sales month of the year, running about 6% below average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The auction and wholesale markets also both cooled in January. Auction volumes shriveled 56% m/m in typical first month of the quarter fashion. Wholesale dealer activity was off 10% m/m. Combined, January total market same dealer sales volumes trailed December by 31%.”

The 12% m/m decrease was directionally consistent with, but greater than, the expected 6% seasonal drop.

“The Class 8 average retail sale price slid 3.4% m/m in January, falling to $55,308,” Yam said. “Longer term, prices were down a similar percentage (-3.5%) y/y.”

