New CDC policy may affect crossborder drivers who travel with dogs

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Laredo Field Office management is advising the traveling public that a new requirement implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention governing the importation of dogs will take effect nationwide on Aug. 1 and for those who may be traveling internationally with a dog to prepare accordingly.

“As the summer travel season begins to hit full stride, we wanted to advise the traveling public of this new CDC requirement impacting the importation of dogs that is slated to take effect on Aug. 1 so the public can plan their travel accordingly,” said Director, Field Operations Donald Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “Although it is a new CDC requirement, it is our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists that are tasked with ensuring compliance with this new requirement.”

Truck drivers, particularly long-haul drivers, have long been traveling with a variety of pets as road companions. With dogs leading the pack over other animals, the new regulations may affect those traveling across the border. To make sure that drivers with pets have all the required documentation needed, the CDC and other government agencies have created several websites and mobile apps.

General information can be found at www.cdc.gov/dogtravel. The CBP encourages the public to utilize the website to access CDC’s new DogBot tool to determine what rules apply to your dog based on the dates of travel and where your dog is traveling from.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the following information will be needed beginning Aug 1:

All dogs entering or returning to the United States must follow CDC’s updated requirements. The new rules apply to pets traveling with their owners, service dogs, and dogs that were born in the United States. Dogs that don’t meet these requirements won’t be allowed to enter the United States.

Dogs must be at least six months of age.

Have an approved microchip.

Appear healthy upon arrival.

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form receipt.

Have additional documentation depending on where the dog was located in the six months before entering or returning to the United States and if the dog has a current rabies vaccine administered in the United States.

The USDA works together with CDC to protect the health and safety of people and animals. Under CDC’s regulations, USDA-accredited veterinarians endorse paperwork attesting to the health and history of traveling dogs. USDA officials then review this documentation to verify its accuracy and ensure it satisfies all applicable requirements.

Detailed information can be found at What your Dog Needs to Enter the United States.

According to the CBP, the new regulation is an effort to expedite and standardize the process at arrival as required documentation is to be gathered prior to arrival. Travelers can utilize the CBP One mobile application when available, to declare their pets prior to arrival at the port of entry. Providing advance information and scheduling appointments may expedite travelers’ CBP clearance upon arrival.